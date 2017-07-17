Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants club captain Leroy Cudjoe is looking to keep the club’s positive momentum going into the Super 8s.

Their 26-4 home win over Leigh booked a spot in the Super 8s and ensured a Super League place next season and the Giants now face a trip to Hull FC in the final round of the regular Super League season.

“Making the super 8s is a massive step forward for us as a club, from where we was last season and to the start of this season when results weren’t going our way – its a great achievement,” said Cudjoe.

“Having experienced the Middle 8s last year we knew we didn’t want to put ourselves under that pressure again, It also allows the staff to plan for next season with regards of signings, pre-season and sponsors – so it was important we got in the Super 8s.

“Our form the last 10 weeks has been great and confidence is sky high, so we don’t want to relax now and be happy we want to push for that top four. “If we can keep playing how we have been an keep this form going then who knows were it might take us.

“It won’t be easy but we will give everything we have to put pressure on the teams above us and give ourselves a chance of making the semi-finals.”

Hull FC head coach Lee Radford will be demanding a winning performance in front of the Airlie Birds homes fans in the final round of the regular Super League season against Huddersfield Giants.

Radford’s side go into Friday night’s clash with the Giants at the KCOM Stadium having dropped to fifth in the Super League rankings.

They only trail Salford Red Devils and Wakefield Trinity above them by a point, but a top four finish would be preferable.

However, after Hull had led 7-0 at the break in last Friday’s 10-7 defeat at second in the table Leeds Rhinos thanks to an early try from prop Scott Taylor, coach Radford was unhappy with the way his side had made life difficult for themselves with a host of handling errors.

As their third-successive defeat saw them drop out of the top four Radford said: “It’s a theme of conversation we’re having every week and it can’t continue.

“It’s fair to say it’s the same people doing it over the last month.

“We’ll have to strip everything back to put it right, as a coach there’s plenty to go at.

“We are second in the competition for errors and it’s not pretty.

“It jumps out at you, the basic schoolboy handling errors that, for whatever reason, have really crept in.”

Hull almost snatched victory in a late onslaught on the Leeds line and had two tries disallowed, but centre Josh Griffin was pulled up for a forward pass while winger Mahe Fonua was ruled to have knocked on.