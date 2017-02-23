Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rick Stone is determined Huddersfield Giants put on a winning show for their fans against Wakefield Trinity.

The head coach was frustrated and disappointed to lose the opening home Super League match to Salford, when he described the claret and gold support as “outstanding”.

Two points added to the two already achieved against Widnes would be the ideal outcome for everyone in the Giants corner, and Stone admits his squad – without the injured Michael Lawrence – will have to step up to the plate to make that a reality.

“We really appreciate all the support we are getting from the grandstands – it was outstanding against Salford – and we want to give those fans a really good performance and result,” said Stone, who is monitoring the fitness of Dale Ferguson (groin).

“We’ve talked about where we need to improve certain things and now we want to put that into operation.

“Wakefield have got a big, skilful pack, they are a powerful bunch of boys, and all their players have got a good skill set.

“Their half backs, too, in Jacob Miller and Sam Williams, have plenty to offer.

“I’ve seen enough of Sam Williams over in Australia to know what a decent player he is and what he can do, and Wakefield have some good strike out wide as well.

“They are a pretty good all-round footy team and, with it being this time of year and most teams having all their players available, we know we have to be ready for a tough game.”

Stone studied action from Wakefield’s opening 12-8 home loss to Hull FC – Chester’s men didn’t play last week (which was actually Round 11) because they finished in the top eight last season.

“It was a real grind for them against Hull in the wet – the conditions were tough and deteriorated throughout the day,” he explained.

“The match became a bit of a slug-fest and Wakefield hung in well.

“We didn’t get much from the video, but what it did show was that Wakefield were pretty competitive against one of the better teams in the league from last year.

“They will feel that will stand them in good stead, and we have to be ready to produce a good performance, particularly at home.

“We are really happy with the support we get from the Huddersfield fans, and we want to repay them for that and make sure they come back week after week.”