The name Bostock is back on the Huddersfield Giants kit.

Mick Bostock snr played for Fartown in 1984 and was named Player of the Year in 1985.

And son Mick played for the club in 1999, when he was a teammate of current Club Ambassador Eorl Crabtree .

Mick junior and his company Safe Environmental-Property Risk Consultants have now become partners of the Giants and will have their logo on the back of the Giants gameday warm-up tops – starting with tonight’s Super League home opener against Salford on Sky TV.

Son Mick spoke of his pride at the new working relationship.

“My dad used to play when it was the old Fartown in the 1980s and, since then, I have always really like Rugby League,” he said.

“I played for Underbank and then signed for Huddersfield Giants academy in 1999 before a full-time contract, but I broke my leg after.

“So I had three good years at the Giants, just injuries towards the end, and then I went to Australia to play out there.

“After I finished playing rugby I started working for a health and consultancy company for nine years and then decided to set up my own business in 2012 – and we have been growing year on year now and it’s going really well.

“I had built the business up and I got to the point where I could put a little bit of investment into my hometown club, but it also helps promote the business as well.

“It’s a little bit more exposure for us and I am Huddersfield born and bred and my dad played here as well, so it was just a natural fit really.

“It works in harmony for where we are now and it’s great for us to get some exposure on TV with the first home game being on Sky – and we’ll look to push on from there.”

Giants Commercial Manager, Paul Cribb, commented: “It’s fantastic to keep businesses involved that have a long history with Huddersfield Rugby.

“We have worked alongside Mick and his business for many years and this has now seen this develop into the company sponsoring our warm-up tops.”