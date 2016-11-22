Rick Stone on his backroom staff at the Giants

Rick Stone has praised the impact already being made by new Giants conditioning chief Steve Walsh.

Huddersfield Giants head coach Stone and High Performance Co-ordinator Walsh put the Super League squad through their paces for the first time last week as the players returned for pre-season training.

The 53-year-old Walsh played a key role in week one, where he called on his vast experience as strength and conditioning chief at Toulon Rugby Union club – where they won back-to-back Heineken Cups – Leeds Rhinos, Wigan Warriors and Halifax to start to knock the players into shape.

And Stone is delighted with what he’s seeing.

“In the couple of weeks he’s been here, Steve’s shown he’s a really experienced campaigner, a good man-manager and can bring the best out of the boys,” said Stone.

“He’s got a good side to him and a tough side to him, and the boys are starting to appreciate that as a positive quality now they’re getting to know him.

“There’s no doubt at all that the amount of experience he possesses is really beneficial for the club at this point in time.”

Toronto Wolfpack have signalled their intention to make their mark on English rugby league with the signing of former New Zealand international Fuifui Moimoi and the announcement of pre-season fixtures against Wigan and Hull.

The 37-year-old Tongan prop is older than Toronto founder Eric Perez, but head coach Paul Rowley believes the “Steam Train” will quickly become a cult figure for the Wolfpack fans.

“It’s a magnificent coup for the Wolfpack to acquire Fui’s services,” said former Giants player Rowley.

“His wealth of international and club experience will be a great benefit both on and off the pitch.

North America has been given the go-ahead to host the 2025 World Cup.

The Rugby League International Federation has endorsed the recommendation of its own board to take the 17th World Cup outside rugby league’s traditional heartlands for the first time.

The RLIF directors suggested the USA and Canada host the 2025 tournament after overlooking them for the 2021 World Cup in favour of England.

Danny Craven has been told he can leave Widnes Vikings.

Head coach Denis Betts has confirmed that’s the case.

The utility back has been heavily linked with a move away from the club, with London Broncos and Halifax both believed to be interested in signing the 25-year-old.