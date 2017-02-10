Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Paul Clough knows what it takes to play at Grand Final level and hopes that experience will help turn Huddersfield Giants into contenders again.

The 29-year-old prop is taking nothing for granted, however, as he pins his hopes on featuring in the big Super League kick-off at Widnes tomorrow.

A member of St Helens’ 2008 Grand Final team beaten by Leeds, Clough has arrived at the Giants on the back of a decade with Saints, a short spell at Widnes and two years in the

Championship with Bradford Bulls.

He jumped at the chance to return to the top flight in the claret and gold, believing he can play a solid part in reviving the club from last season’s bottom-placed finish and travails in the Middle 8s.

Clough is nothing but realistic, however, about what lies ahead in a fresh challenge with a new-look squad under coach Rick Stone.

“What happened last year wasn’t the

Huddersfield that Super League fans and teams are used to so, in that sense, this is a big season,” said the St Helens-born player.

“We know we have to go out there and work hard and, if we do that,

hopefully the results will follow – but nobody is going to give you that.

“New players have been integrated into the squad from both home and abroad and, hopefully, we will give it a really good dig.

“But it’s a strong competition and a new set-up and we can talk all we want, it’s actions on the pitch which are going to count and we have to show where we are performance-wise.”

The Giants certainly did that with their 12-0 final warm-up victory against Warrington Wolves, when Clough played off the bench.

Clough knows what’s expected of any good prop – hard yards carrying the ball and, defensively, making sure the middle is shored up – but he’s looking no further than match No1 on a

personal level and for the team.

“The coach brings new ideas and it’s basically a clean sheet for everyone,” said Clough.

“Just because you’ve been playing well for the last couple of years means nothing at this time of year – everyone is off the same mark and that freshens things up.

“Rick Stone is a really good coach and we’ve got a really good squad, with players who have featured in big games in the NRL, the Four Nations and won things, but we all know it’s

performances going forward, match by match, that count.

“A good start would be great, we all know that, and solid performances will be needed to achieve it, but with the aim of being successful – and you have to be in the top eight to start thinking about that – you also have to sustain those performances and finish strongly as well.

“It’s no good starting like a house on fire and then dousing out towards the end, because that can land you in

trouble.”

Working hard is Clough’s top priority, to make sure he is each matchday 17.

“You can’t ever stop trying to improve and it’s about a process, because you can’t say you are going to play in every game,” he explained.

“You have to be humble, with no ego, and do what’s right for the team.

“It’s about how well the Giants do as a team, not how well Paul Clough does or any other individual – it’s a team game.”