Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Oliver Roberts is backing Huddersfield Giants teammate Jermaine McGillvary to help England clinch a place in the World Cup semi-finals.

Star winger McGillvary and the England side face Papua New Guinea in Sunday’s final quarter-final of the tournament.

Roberts played against PNG for Ireland in the group stages, stealing the headlines with a try-saving ‘hit’ on Stanton Albert as Ireland were defeated just 14-6.

Roberts said: “I’ve been watching Jerry (McGillvary) and keeping tabs on him, and he’s been killing it.

“He’s the best winger in the world and been unreal.

“Jerry is Jerry. He’s tighter than cramp but the best winger in the world.

“I’d have loved to play against him.

“He was scared because I told him what would happen to him. It would have been ‘part two’ from what happened to Albert!

“In seriousness, though, it would have been a good game.

“England now have a tough game (against PNG), but I reckon Jerry will step up like he always does.”

Giants coach Rick Stone believes Roberts did himself proud at the tournament – not just with the tackle against PNG and his try double v Wales.

“Ollie has been strong as usual,” said Stone.

“He manages to find himself across the try line quite often – and it looked like he really enjoyed his time in Australia.

“Everyone has been talking about Ollie’s big hit, but he’s got that in him.

“He’s a powerful, big man and very mobile.

“The big thing is that, hopefully, he comes back a more polished player after playing against better company.

“And being in that environment in Australia will hopefully do him some good.”