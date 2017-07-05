Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rick Stone is looking for the Huddersfield Giants to win at least two of their remaining three fixtures in the regular season to secure a Super 8s spot.

But it’s possible one could be enough to guarantee that top-eight finish and collect an automatic Super League ticket for 2018.

However, the Giants head coach is erring on the side of two wins being the target and said: “Obviously the Middle 8s is not the place to be given our experience last year.

“It was an awful lot of pressure and stress for everyone.

“This season we have our destiny in our own hands.

“We have got three games to play and to be sure we ensure our Super League status then we have probably got to look at winning two of those games.

“It is all about guaranteeing our top eight spot and the equation is pretty simple and that starts this week when we take on Widnes.”

Clearly, Stone would be far from impressed if his side was restricted to just two more League points in the next three weeks, particularly with home games against second-bottom Widnes Vikings on Friday night and then bottom-of-the-table Leigh Centurions seven days later before a final-night trip to Hull FC ahead of the big play-off split.

Leigh and Widnes are already planning for a Middle 8s campaign, but what about third-bottom Warrington Wolves and Catalans Dragons in ninth?

They are the two clubs who could steal a place in the final eight if the Giants pull up badly with the finishing line in sight.

But who have these two chasing teams left to play, and do they the ability to increase the pressure on Huddersfield?

Catalans are currently two points adrift of Stone’s side and also have a massively inferior points difference (the Giants are -25, while the French are on a whopping -172).

They do, however, have two home fixtures still to play, against improving Wigan Warriors on Saturday and then against minor champions Castleford Tigers two weeks later. They also make the trip to St Helens next Friday night.

Of the two chasers, the French do appear to carry the bigger threat to the Giants, with Warrington three points behind Huddersfield and with a minus points difference of 197.

Coach Tony Smith’s men do, however, have two winnable games left to play, at home to Leigh on Friday night and then again at home to Widnes on the final weekend. In between they do have a tough trip to Wigan.

So, under the circumstances, would a win over Widnes at the John Smith’s Stadium tomorrow night, be a cause for some minor Giants’ celebration?