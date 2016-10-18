O'Neills become Huddersfield Giants new Super League kit supplier

Huddersfield Giants have teamed up with O’Neills Sportswear as their new kit supplier for the next three seasons.

O’Neills Irish International Sports Company Ltd was established in 1918 and is the largest manufacturer of sportswear in Ireland with manufacturing plants in Dublin and Strabane.

The O’Neills brand has become synonymous with the production of teams kits, footballs and hurling balls for Gaelic games, but is fast becoming a major supplier to rugby and football clubs across the world. They already supply kits to Giants’ Super League rivals St Helens and Widnes.

The Irish company takes over from Kooga as Huddersfield’s kit supplier, with O’Neills Sportswear Sales Manager Dave Larder delighted a deal has been struck.

“We are looking forward to be working with Huddersfield Giants over the next three years and hope the supporters are looking forward to the new range that will be introduced into the club in early November.” said former Halifax RL and Keighley Cougars forward Larder.

“This is a landmark agreement for O’Neills Sportswear, who have a long heritage of supplying quality kit throughout the world.

“As a brand we are passionate about what we do and it makes perfect sense to affiliate ourselves with a club like Huddersfield Giants.

“The Giants will become our third Super League Kit Partner and again gives us the opportunity to demonstrate our strong commitment to rugby.”

Huddersfield Giants' Danny Brough celebrates staying up in Super League Rugby League The Qualifiers Hull KR v Huddersfield 24/09/16 (Pic by John Rushworth)

Giants Commercial Manager Paul Cribb, added: “The process of finding our new kit supply partner started at Christmas last year.

“We listened to what the fans had told us they wanted and, as the process went on, it was clear O’Neills Sportswear fitted this criteria perfectly.

“Their modern approach to how a retail operation should work fits exactly with what we require from a tier one vendor.

“I’m really excited to have O’Neills Sportswear on board and hope the fans are too, especially when they see the new shirt designs launched soon.”