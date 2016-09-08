Only very best will be good enough for Huddersfield Giants at Leigh Centurions

Rick Stone has warned his Giants that only their very best will be good enough at in-form Leigh Centurions in tomorrow’s vital Middle 8s clash.

Victory for Huddersfield would significantly strengthen their bid to retain their Super League status for 2017, while a win for the hosts would earn them promotion to the top flight with two games to spare.

But even though the Giants head to the Leigh Sports Village on the back of emphatic triumphs over Leigh’s fellow Championship rivals Batley, Featherstone and London Broncos, Stone knows his players must brace themselves for a battle against an in-form side that’s in a far higher class.

“We've been drilling into the players all week that we’ll be up against a quality side and that only a complete performance will get us the win,” said Stone, who is looking for two wins from their final three games against Leigh, Leeds (home) and Hull KR (away) to guarantee an automatic Super League spot for next season and avoid being involved in the ‘Million Pound Game’ to land the final top-flight place up for grabs.

“And there’s no question this is a big game. Leigh are on the brink of achieving Super League status while it’s our job to make sure we keep ours.

“As a result, we’re going to be entering a nice, hostile environment and facing an opponent who have confidence and momentum behind them and know this could be a huge day in their history.

Huddersfield Giants' Sam Rapira is back in the starting XI

“We've got to be ready to face everything they throw at us by starting as strongly as we possibly can and making sure we build on that.

“Over the past few games our performances have been getting better, but we realise we’ve got to be even better this weekend.

“Fortunately, I know there’s still improvement in us, and hopefully we’ll see enough of that at Leigh to get us the win we need.

“I know if everyone in our side plays to their full potential well be okay.”