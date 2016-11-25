Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

New signing Paul Clough has revealed how exciting it is being a Giant.

The 29-year-old former St Helens prop has arrived at Huddersfield after two seasons at Championship club Bradford Bulls and admits he’s desperate to prove he can still make a positive impact at Super League level.

Clough admits the start of Giants pre-season has been tough.

But under the guidance of head coach Rick Stone, assistants Chris Thorman and Luke Robinson, and new conditioning chief Steve Walsh, the 6ft 15st St Helens-born forward, who played for Saints in their 2008 Super League Grand Final defeat to Leeds Rhinos, firmly feels he can get back to his very best form.

“Pre-season is tough but good and I’m really enjoying it,” said Clough.

“I’ve been lucky to have been coached by some good coaches along the way, and Rick is the same and he is teaching me and teaching the other players, he’s very good in that sense and he is very detailed-orientated. Chris (Thorman) and Robbo (Luke Robinson) are also great, I’m learning every day, and every day is exciting coming into training.

“On top of that, I’m also getting some really good fitness under my belt.

“Walshy is a good bloke, but he’s also firm and tough. Although he trains us hard he has a laugh and a joke around training as well, and outside of that the lads all respond well to him.

“He knows what he’s doing and he’s been at some pretty big clubs throughout his career (including Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors and Toulon RU club). We know all the good things that have come out of those clubs, so hopefully they can rub off on us here.”

And Clough has also feels he’s fitted in well with his new teammates.

“Rugby lads are always the same no matter where you go. They are a good group of lads and there are no bad eggs here,” he added.

“I like to get amongst it and get to know everyone on an individual level and get to know what people are like on and off the field.

“It’s been good so far and it’s about building things.

“The season doesn’t start until February, but it creeps up on you pretty fast and you need to be coming in every day and willing to learn and work hard and that’s what goes on here.”