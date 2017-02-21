Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Paul Clough is hoping the newly-formed Bradford Bulls go on to huge success in the Championship now they’ve notched a first win.

The 29-year-old made his switch to Huddersfield Giants after two years at Odsal, when the famous old club looked like it would go under.

While his focus is now solely on propping in the Super League and preparing for Friday’s clash with Wakefield, Clough admits he’s got his fingers crossed for the new Bulls set-up this season.

“The way things happened wasn’t good for them and I’ve still got a lot of friends there, so it’s great they are sorting it all out,” said the former St Helens Grand Final player.

“Over the years in professional sport it’s very, very rare where teams go into liquidation – Glasgow Rangers are one of the exceptions – and you don’t expect clubs to be in that situation.

“The way the club, the coaching staff and the fans have conducted themselves is a credit, though, and hopefully now they’ve started the new club they can finally re-build and work towards the goal of emulating what they were in those Super League years.”

Clough remembers the glory days at Odsal because he followed hometown St Helens there as a fan.

“They were a top-four team in Super League for a long time, had all those great players and won all those trophies,” he recalled.

“Bradford had a great system and academy and they also brought the whole Friday-night experience to Super League, with the Bull Boy mascot and monster trucks and all that sort of stuff.

“They merged entertainment on and off the pitch and made it appealing to all types of fans.

“That’s why they were so successful and they were definitely innovators for our sport, so it’s great to see them re-building again.

“I’m sure the new owners realise it’s going to be tough, but at least they’ve got a chance to go out and prove they deserve to be here and I’m not only delighted for them, but I’ve got my fingers crossed for them as well.”

The Bulls lost at Hull KR 54-24 in round one of the Championship, before going down 22-14 at home to Rochdale.

They finally got themselves on the board on Sunday, however, when Swinton Lions were beaten 35-28 away.