Sam Rapira is back for Huddersfield.
But fellow forwards Eorl Crabtree and Tom Symonds will miss Saturday’s vital Middle 8s clash at Leigh Centurions.
Crabtree (ribs) and Symonds (calf) have both failed fitness tests and aren’t being risked for a game where a Giants win would significantly strengthen their bid to retain their Super League status.
WATCH: Rick Stone on the Giants' injury list ahead of Leigh clash
Rapira missed last Friday’s 40-4 home victory over London Broncos with a slight hamstring strain and is a natural prop replacement for Crabtree, while hooker Kyle Wood is also back in the 19-man squad after missing out last week.
Giants: Jermaine McGillvary, Leroy Cudjoe, Joe Wardle, Aaron Murphy, Danny Brough, Jamie Ellis, Ryan Hinchcliffe, Craig Huby, Michael Lawrence, Kyle Wood, Sam Rapira, Ukuma Ta’ai, Jake Connor, Josh Johnson, Kruise Leeming, Nathan Mason, Oliver Roberts, Ryan Brierley, Sebastine Ikahihifo.
Referee: Robert Hicks.
Video referee: James Child.