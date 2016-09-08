Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Rapira in, Crabtree and Symonds out for Huddersfield Giants trip to Leigh Centurions

Head coach Rick Stone announces his 19-man squad

Huddersfield Giants' Sam Rapira in action

Sam Rapira is back for Huddersfield.

But fellow forwards Eorl Crabtree and Tom Symonds will miss Saturday’s vital Middle 8s clash at Leigh Centurions.

Crabtree (ribs) and Symonds (calf) have both failed fitness tests and aren’t being risked for a game where a Giants win would significantly strengthen their bid to retain their Super League status.

WATCH: Rick Stone on the Giants' injury list ahead of Leigh clash

Rick Stone on injuries ahead of Leigh clash
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

Rapira missed last Friday’s 40-4 home victory over London Broncos with a slight hamstring strain and is a natural prop replacement for Crabtree, while hooker Kyle Wood is also back in the 19-man squad after missing out last week.

Giants: Jermaine McGillvary, Leroy Cudjoe, Joe Wardle, Aaron Murphy, Danny Brough, Jamie Ellis, Ryan Hinchcliffe, Craig Huby, Michael Lawrence, Kyle Wood, Sam Rapira, Ukuma Ta’ai, Jake Connor, Josh Johnson, Kruise Leeming, Nathan Mason, Oliver Roberts, Ryan Brierley, Sebastine Ikahihifo.

Referee: Robert Hicks.

Video referee: James Child.

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Only very best will be good enough for Huddersfield Giants at Leigh Centurions

Head coach Rick Stone calling for another big Middle 8s improvement

Previous Articles

Oliver Roberts knows Huddersfield Giants have to fire against Featherstone Rovers

Struggling Super League club have to put their Salford woes behind them

Related Tags

In The News
Stobart Super League
Rugby League
Teams
Huddersfield Giants RLFC

Latest Sport News

Recommended in Rugby League News

Most Read in Sport

Betting comparison site SmartBet brings you all the top Huddersfield Town matchday odds.
  1. Huddersfield Town FC
    Huddersfield Town favourites to add another three points against Leeds United
  2. Huddersfield Town FC
    Is this year's crop of loan signings the best Huddersfield Town has had?
  3. Football League Championship
    Why do most supporters hate Leeds United?
  4. Huddersfield Town FC
    Which Huddersfield Town player is up for the Sky Bet Championship Player of the month?
  5. David Wagner
    Who are Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner's manager of the month rivals?

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent