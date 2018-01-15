Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants head coach is planning to field as strong a side as possible in next week’s pre-season friendly at Wakefield Trinity.

The Giants face their West Yorkshire rivals at Belle Vue on Saturday (6pm) and Stone is aiming to select as many players as possible who could feature in their Super League opener at Hull FC on February 1.

That could mean a return to action for Australian duo Jake Mamo and Tom Symonds.

Both have been long term casualties with full-back Mamo having an operation on an ankle problem and second rower Symonds battling his way back after surgery on a knee injury.

“We will have to see exactly who is available for Wakefield, but we will probably try to get as close to a full team as we can,” said tone.

“That could mean that we will play Jake and Tom at Wakefield, and we could also have Ukuma Ta’ai and Seb Ikahihifo as well – though there is a little bit of a doubt for both of them.”

That quartet did not feature in the Giants opening pre-season match when they won 32-22 against Championship outfit Dewsbury Rams in club captain Leroy Cudjoe’s testimonial game.

There could also be a return for Lee Gaskell as Stone looks to finalise his half back partnership.

Jordan Rankin played at stand off against the Rams, with Danny Brough at scrum half, but all three look set to get some time on the field against Wakefield.

“Lee was ill last week so didn’t play, but I am still not sure about the halves,” explained Stone.

“We will probably work the three around, and we can do because both Lee and Jordan can fill in at centre.”

Also set to play after missing a run against the Rams is centre Jordan Turner, but not expected to feature are Cudjoe, who is rehabilitating after knee surgery, Alex Mellor, who has a hand injury and England’s wing star Jermaine McGillvary will be given a little extra time to prepare for the start of the season after picking up a slight knee problem in the World Cup final defeat against Australia.