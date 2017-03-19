Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Danny Brough is going nowhere.

A report in a national newspaper on Sunday suggested the 34-year-old Giants half-back would be leaving Huddersfield at the end of yesterday’s battling 16-16 Super League draw at World Club Champions Wigan Warriors.

But those reports have been angrily denied by Giants officials, who have confirmed the nature of the claims mean they have now left the matter in the hands of their solicitors.

Giants managing director Richard Thewlis made the following statement after the club’s 16-16 Super League draw at champions Wigan Warriors.

“I have seen the press article that has caused understandable concern with our support base.

“It is without any substance, however given the damaging nature of the article we have no choice but to pass the matter to our lawyers.”

The newspaper claims have also been denied by head coach Rick Stone, who is alleged to have had a bust-up with Brough, but has described their relationship as ‘good as gold’.

“I haven’t been over here long enough to know how reputable the Sun and where they got this story from,” said the Australian, who took over at the Giants last July.

(Photo: John Rushworth)

“But they haven’t quoted anyone from our club. They haven’t spoken to me or to Danny about it, and as far as I’m concerned we’re as good as gold.

“He’s been really good for us, both on and off the field. I’m really happy with him, and his contribution as a senior player has been terrific.

“He wasn’t at his very best against Wigan, but he never stops trying, and puts his heart and soul into his game.”

As well as being disappointed with the press speculation, Stone also admits he was disappointed he didn’t leave the DW Stadium with both Super League points.

“To be honest, Wigan were there for the taking, so I am a little disappointed,” added Stone.

“They were down on players and were not at that best. It’s a real shame we didn’t take full advantage.

“But we attacked a lot better than we did at Leigh last Friday (in losing 30-0). With Lee Gaskell in the halves I thought we showed more potency and strike, and we did genuinely challenge Wigan.

“Hopefully, we’ll build on this at home to Leeds on Friday night.”