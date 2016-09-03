Rick Stone says Huddersfield Giants still have big task to complete

Huddersfield Giants' Danny Brough gets the ball away in the win over London Broncos. Picture by John Rushworth

SUPER League survival came a step closer as Huddersfield Giants notched a 40-4 home win over London Broncos.

Victory in the fourth round game of the Middle 8s left the Giants looking healthily placed with three games remaining.

However, head coach Rick Stone, who has been linked with the singing of Newcastle Knights 22-year-old Jake Mamo full-back should they ensure Super League rugby next season, said: “Overall we have got to be happy with that result.

“We probably didn’t show the opposition as much respect as they deserved early on.

“However, in the second half we controlled the contest very well and started to do everything much better.

“What probably pleased me the most was out defence, which was the best display I have seen since I have joined the club.

“London have scored a lot of points in the competition so far, so to restrict them to just a try should boost our confidence.”