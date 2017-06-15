Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Delighted Giants officials have hailed the first Ronan Costello Memorial Festival a complete success.

Over 250 Under 7s, 8s and 9s players were at Leeds Road Playing Fields for the rugby tournament to remember the 17-year-old rising Giants Academy star who died during a game exactly a year ago.

The full Giants Super League and Academy squads were on hand to lend their support, as well as a number of former players and dual code rugby legend Jason Robinson.

“We’re really happy with how the event went,” said Giants Player Performance Manager Steve Hardisty.

“Obviously, this was the first year we’ve tried this and I thought it was a fitting tribute to Ronan.

“It’s been a tough week. It’s been at the back of all our minds that the date of Ronan’s death was coming up, and we were really keen for it not to pass without doing something significant to mark it.

“It was such a warm atmosphere at the festival. Ronan’s Grandad Senan was there, as well as a couple of his extended family.

“To say the event only incorporated our ambassador clubs, the amount of kids who were there were tremendous, and it was great to see Rick Stone, our head coach, down there refereeing.

“A huge ‘thank you’ has to go to everyone who came. It was such a good evening and we’re determined to make it bigger and better next year.

“It’s well documented that the rugby league is a small family and they all pull together in tragedy. It’s just testament to all the followers of our sport.”