Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ryan Brierley is desperate to make his Four Nations debut for Scotland alongside Huddersfield Giants teammate Danny Brough on Friday night.

The 24-year-old partnered Brough at half-back when the Giants scored vital Super League survival wins against Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos in the Middle 8s.

Brierley feels that’s his best position, and he hopes to get chance to underline the point to club coach Rick Stone when he faces the mighty Australians at Hull FC’s KCOM Stadium.

“Everyone knows that Danny is world class, so to get an opportunity to play alongside him at the back end of the year was great for my development,” said Brierley, who scored a try and kicked six goals in his first Scotland match against Cumbria Select last Friday.

“We were strong together, so hopefully I can carry that into my international form.

“I’m under no illusions how tough the test will be. We’ll be written off (against the Kangaroos), but we understand that.

“It’s a motivation for us and we’ll be confident. There are no mugs in our team and there’s some real experience, so we can’t wait.”