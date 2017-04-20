Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants have agreed an undisclosed transfer fee for the registration of Ryan Brierley with the Canadian Toronto Wolfpack club.

The player will move with immediate effect and is expected to debut for the Wolfpack in the Challenge Cup this weekend should all papers clear in time with the RFL

The 25-year-old made 25 appearances for the Giants scoring 15 tries and two goals, with the highlights being a hat-trick from full-back at Wigan, the Giants try of the season at the John Smith’s Stadium against Leeds Rhinos in the Challenge Cup and a try in the win at Hull Kingston Rovers late last year.

Explained Giants managing director Richard Thewlis: “We received an offer from Toronto Director of Rugby Brian Noble on Monday which our board, coaching staff, Ryan and his management were made aware of.

“It was clear the move would be appealing to Ryan and, from our side of things, once the fee met our value of the player the deal was quickly signed.

“It’s a sad day in some respects for us, but the reality is that the move to Huddersfield and into Super League didn’t really work out as either we or Ryan would have wished.

“He has been an excellent professional with us and well liked amongst the supporters, but with him not cementing a place in the matchday 17 in his preferred half-back role, I can well see why the chance to do that back with a coach he knows well (former Leigh boss Paul Rowley) is appealing to him.

“He leaves us with our best wishes for his future and, with promotion to the championship this year seeming a certainty for the Wolfpack, I am sure he will play a big part for them in securing that.

“From our side, the search for additions to the squad is an on-going process and, whilst it may be viewed that this strengthens our position in being able to recruit, the reality is that the player market is incredibly thin in the UK.

“The immediate positive that we gain is a likelihood of further opportunities for our younger players and, in particular, young Izaac Farrell will now be invited to move up into the first-team environment and stake his claim.”

Added Brierley said: “I am very grateful to everyone at the Giants for the opportunity to achieve my dream, which was to play in Super League.

“My debut will always be a special memory for me, as will be the friendships I have made with the coaches , players and supporters here who have been very kind to me.

“Like all players I wanted to be playing every week, and that’s the main reason for taking the new challenge at Toronto with a coach who obviously I know very well.

“ I wish Huddersfield and everyone there nothing but success, and I really did enjoy my time at the club.”