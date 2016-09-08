Rick Stone says Ryan Brierley will have a vital role to play in helping the Giants beat former club Leigh in Saturday’s vital Middle 8s clash – whether he gets the nod to play or not.

The 24-year-old half-back joined Huddersfield from the Centurions during the middle of this season and is ready to make the trip back to the Leigh Sports Village for the first time.

Brierley missed out on selection last Friday night as the Giants eased past London Broncos, with Danny Brough and Jamie Ellis pulling the half-back strings.

WATCH: Rick Stone talks about Ryan Brierly ahead of the Giants match against Leigh this weekend

“This week I’ve told Ryan to lay low and distance himself a bit from the banter with the good mates he played with at Leigh for a couple of years,” revealed Stone.

“Instead, I’ve told him to get prepared to play in case he gets the nod. He got squeezed out in a really close decision last week, and what way the cards will fall this week, only time will tell.

“Ryan appreciates it’s my job as head coach to pick the team that I believe will get us the win.

“He’s understandably desperate to play this weekend, as you can imagine, and his attitude in training has put him in the frame.

“But I’ve also spoken to him about some of the Leigh players, which has been good, while they have a sprinkling of players that I know about.

“They’re a very good side, and the key is making sure we put out the best possible side to combat their considerable threat, whether that includes Ryan or not.”