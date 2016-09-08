Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Ryan Brierley has a massive role to play for Huddersfield Giants against Leigh Centurions

And that's whether he plays against his former club or not

Ryan Brierley

Rick Stone says Ryan Brierley will have a vital role to play in helping the Giants beat former club Leigh in Saturday’s vital Middle 8s clash – whether he gets the nod to play or not.

The 24-year-old half-back joined Huddersfield from the Centurions during the middle of this season and is ready to make the trip back to the Leigh Sports Village for the first time.

Brierley missed out on selection last Friday night as the Giants eased past London Broncos, with Danny Brough and Jamie Ellis pulling the half-back strings.

WATCH: Rick Stone talks about Ryan Brierly ahead of the Giants match against Leigh this weekend

Rick Stone talks about Ryan Brierly ahead of the Giants match against Leigh this weekend
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

“This week I’ve told Ryan to lay low and distance himself a bit from the banter with the good mates he played with at Leigh for a couple of years,” revealed Stone.

“Instead, I’ve told him to get prepared to play in case he gets the nod. He got squeezed out in a really close decision last week, and what way the cards will fall this week, only time will tell.

“Ryan appreciates it’s my job as head coach to pick the team that I believe will get us the win.

Huddersfield Giants' Head Coach Rick Stone

“He’s understandably desperate to play this weekend, as you can imagine, and his attitude in training has put him in the frame.

“But I’ve also spoken to him about some of the Leigh players, which has been good, while they have a sprinkling of players that I know about.

“They’re a very good side, and the key is making sure we put out the best possible side to combat their considerable threat, whether that includes Ryan or not.”

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Huddersfield Giants v Featherstone Rovers - A game Jon Sharp didn't want to happen

Championship coach has mixed feeling about facing his former Super League employers

Related Tags

In The News
Rugby League
Teams
Huddersfield Giants RLFC
People
Rick Stone

Latest Sport News

Recommended in Rugby League News

Most Read in Sport

Huddersfield Town's first team squad training at PPG Canalside - but who has been the star player for August?
  1. Huddersfield Town FC
    Which Huddersfield Town player is up for the Sky Bet Championship Player of the month?
  2. Football League Championship
    Why do most supporters hate Leeds United?
  3. David Wagner
    Who are Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner's manager of the month rivals?
  4. Huddersfield Town FC
    Huddersfield Town favourites to add another three points against Leeds United
  5. Huddersfield Town FC
    Is this year's crop of loan signings the best Huddersfield Town has had?

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent