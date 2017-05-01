Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kruise Leeming has the ability to go a very long way in the game.

That’s the view of his highly-experienced Giants teammate Ryan Hinchcliffe.

The 21-year-old Leeming is relishing his extra gametime in 2017 and was at his Super League best in Thursday’s excellent 31-12 triumph at second-placed Leeds Rhinos.

He backed up a successful 40-20 kick by scoring a try off the subsequent set and was a genuine threat throughout the Headingley encounter – something that didn’t come as a surprise to former Melbourne Storm ace Hinchcliffe.

“Kruise is a very talented young kid who’s getting better with every game he plays,” said Hinchcliffe, who has spent a lot of this season sharing the hooking duties with the former Siddal junior.

“He’s got tremendous vision and is very quick off the mark.

“He still needs to work on becoming a more consistent player, particularly when it comes to his defence, and if he can do that then he can even better.”

Hinchcliffe didn’t, however, feature at hooker in the win at Leeds last week, instead playing in the back row, while Leeming and Adam O’Brien took it in turns to slot in at No9.

As a result, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Huddersfield head coach Rick Stone sticks to that winning combination for Thursday’s home clash against Castleford Tigers, which wouldn’t concern his fellow Australian.

“It was obviously good to get the win last week, and the key now is making sure we build on it,” added Hinchcliffe.

“Although this was our first win for a few months, we had been close in a number of those games.

“But there’s obviously nothing to beat winning games, and hopefully we’ll now be able to take the confidence from the Leeds game into those matches ahead, starting with Cas on Thursday.”