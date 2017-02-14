What Rick Stone expects from Salford on Thursday

Sam Rapira for Tom Symonds could be the only change for the Giants for Thursday’s opening home Super League XXII clash against Salford Red Devils.

Back-row forward Symonds suffered a knee injury during Huddersfield’s impressive 28-16 opening-night win at Widnes which has ruled him out of this week’s contest, with further scans required to assess the full extent of the damage.

But with prop Rapira having fully recovered from a hamstring injury, the Giants still look strong in the pack as coach Rick Stone’s men look to make it two top-flight triumphs out of two in 2017.

Giants: Jermaine McGillvary, Leroy Cudjoe, Lee Gaskell, Aaron Murphy, Danny Brough, Ryan Brierley, Sam Rapira, Ryan Hinchcliffe, Shannon Wakeman, Dale Ferguson, Michael Lawrence, Kruise Leeming, Sebastine Ikahihifo, Oliver Roberts, Ukuma Ta’ai, Paul Clough, Daniel Smith, Darnell McIntosh, Alex Mellor.