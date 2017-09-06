Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sam Rapira is to leave Huddersfield Giants at the end of the season.

The 30-year-old World Cup winner from New Zealand will continue his career overseas, with the destination still to be announced.

Rapira has made 53 Giants appearances since signing before the 2016 season, scoring three tries, and will remain part of Rick Stone’s squad for the remaining three Super 8s fixtures.

Giants managing director Richard Thewlis says Rapira has given excellent service to the club.

“He has an opportunity to continue playing which sounds a fantastic new adventure for him and his family, and we sincerely hope that the move works out,” said Thewlis.

“I know, having spoken to Sam, he is very keen to end his spell here with a number of wins and ensure that we finish as high up the ladder as we can.

“He has been a real role model to a number of our younger forwards and we look forward to them taking up his mantle ahead of the 2018 season and challenging for places in Rick Stone’s pack.”