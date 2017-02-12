Top Giants prop Sam Rapira is expected to make his season’s start at home to Salford on Thursday.
But there’s a question mark over the fitness of fellow forward Tom Symonds.
While former New Zealand Test front-rower Rapira wasn’t risked with a slight hamstring issue on the firm artificial Widnes pitch, Symonds suffered a knee injury during Huddersfield’s 28-16 Super League opening-night triumph against the Vikings.
A scan looks to be on the cards for Symonds to assess the full extent of the damage, with head coach Rick Stone admitting he’s keeping his fingers crossed.
“It’s just a case of waiting to see with Tommy,” said Stone.
“He’s obviously had a knee problem for a while, which is why he had surgery at the end of last season, but this time he’s damaged his ‘good’ knee.
“There’s a chance there might be a slight tear there, it’s a case of waiting to see.
“But, all being well, we’ll see Sam on Thursday night.
“He was very close to playing at Widnes, and if it had been a Grand Final he’d definitely have played.
“On this occasion, we thought we’d keep him back for this week, so he can do a little bit more training and be in an even stronger position to play.”