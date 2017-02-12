Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Top Giants prop Sam Rapira is expected to make his season’s start at home to Salford on Thursday.

But there’s a question mark over the fitness of fellow forward Tom Symonds.

While former New Zealand Test front-rower Rapira wasn’t risked with a slight hamstring issue on the firm artificial Widnes pitch, Symonds suffered a knee injury during Huddersfield’s 28-16 Super League opening-night triumph against the Vikings.

A scan looks to be on the cards for Symonds to assess the full extent of the damage, with head coach Rick Stone admitting he’s keeping his fingers crossed.

“It’s just a case of waiting to see with Tommy,” said Stone.

(Photo: PhotoEye.co.uk)

“He’s obviously had a knee problem for a while, which is why he had surgery at the end of last season, but this time he’s damaged his ‘good’ knee.

“There’s a chance there might be a slight tear there, it’s a case of waiting to see.

“But, all being well, we’ll see Sam on Thursday night.

“He was very close to playing at Widnes, and if it had been a Grand Final he’d definitely have played.

“On this occasion, we thought we’d keep him back for this week, so he can do a little bit more training and be in an even stronger position to play.”