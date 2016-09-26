Login Register
Scott Grix leaves Huddersfield Giants for Super League rivals Wakefield

  • Updated
  • By

The 32-year-old full-back signs two year deal with his former club Trinity

Scott Grix

Huddersfield Giants head coach Rick Stone has started the process of reshaping his squad for next season.

The club, who ensured their place in Super League 2017 with a 23-22 win at Hull KR, have confirmed that full-back Scott Grix is to join Wakefield Trinity on a two-year-deal – returning to the club he came to Huddersfield from in 2009.

The 32-year-old has made 164 appearances for the Giants, scoring 57 tries and Giants managing director Richard Thewlis paid tribute to the Irish international.

“Scott Grix has been an outstanding professional throughout his time with the Giants and he will be sorely missed by us all here,” said Thewlis. “Things do move on and the opportunity for Scott at Wakefield is a wonderful one and one that he should, and has taken – and has done so with our blessing.

Huddersfield Giants' Scott Grix

“As with all things linked to Grixy he has been open and honest and kept us fully in the loop.

“He can leave here with his head held very high for some superb service given to a club that has valued him very highly and appreciated his contribution to our successes over recent years.

“Clearly this year has not gone as any of us would have wished however I think it’s no coincidence that our last two victories have come with Grixy at the back, where he put his body on the line for his teammates and gave us two excellent performances just when we needed them.”

