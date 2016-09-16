Huddersfield Giants Scott Grix (right) looks to break away from Wigan Warriors Matty Smith

Experienced duo Scott Grix and Tom Symonds are back in the Giants squad for Sunday’s vital home Middle 8s clash against Leeds Rhinos.

Full-back Grix returns to the fold after suffering a back injury in the opening Middle 8s defeat at Salford, while back-row forward Symonds is poised to play after missing Huddersfield’s last two games with a calf problem.

They come in to replace injured hooker Kruise Leeming (ankle) – Kyle Wood looks the natural replacement – and young prop Josh Johnson, who both featured in last week’s 48-40 defeat at promoted Leigh Centurions.

Leeds boss Brian McDermott has also named his 19-man squad, with prop Brad Singleton set to make his 100th appearance for the club.

WATCH: Rick Stone's injury update ahead of the Leeds Rhinos clash

The Rhinos welcome back centre Joel Moon into the squad and young winger Ash Handley is also included.

Giants: Scott Grix, Jermaine McGillvary, Leroy Cudjoe, Joe Wardle, Aaron Murphy, Danny Brough, Jamie Ellis, Ryan Hinchcliffe, Craig Huby, Tom Symonds, Michael Lawrence, Kyle Wood, Sam Rapira, Ukuma Ta’ai, Jake Connor, Nathan Mason, Oliver Roberts, Ryan Brierley, Sebastine Ikahihifo.

Rhinos: Tom Briscoe, Kallum Watkins, Joel Moon, Ryan Hall, Rob Burrow, Keith Galloway, Adam Cuthbertson, Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Carl Ablett, Stevie Ward, Liam Sutcliffe, Brad Singleton, Jimmy Keinhorst, Anthony Mullally, Ash Handley, Ashton Golding, Jordan Lilley, Brett Ferres, James Segeyaro.

Referee: Ben Thaler