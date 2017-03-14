Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sebastine Ikahihifo has been cleared to face Wigan Warriors at the DW Stadium on Sunday.

The in-form Giants forward has accepted an Early Guilty Plea (EGP) for the grade A offence of punching during Friday’s 30-0 Super League defeat at Leigh Centurions.

The Plea means he’s available for Sunday’s trip to Wigan – because grade A is regarded as the most minor of offences – but has now the lost the right of taking an EGP if he’s called in front of the Rugby Football League disciplinary again this season.

But the news Ikahihifo is available to face the World Club Champions this weekend is a major boost, with the powerful packman having arguably been Huddersfield’s top performer so far this year.