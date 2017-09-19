Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants star Sebastine Ikahihifo scooped four top honours at the packed Giants Awards Ceremony.

The 26-year-old Kiwi has been voted Players’ Player of the Year, Supporters’ Player of the Year and Coaches Player of the Year in addition to winning the Harold Wagstaff Supporters Association Award.

Huddersfield Giants club ambassador Eorl Crabtree was also honoured in the event, which was sponsored by Arnold Clark of Huddersfield.

Crabtree was given the Outstanding Achievement Award to recognised his significant contribution to the Giants in the year he was inducted into the club’s Hall of Fame.

Sam Hewitt won the Academy Player of the Year, while Ryan Hinchcliffe was voted the Giants On Tour Player of the Year.

Ethan Salm was given the special Ronan Costello Memorial Award for his contribution to the Giants Academy both on and off the field.

Tyler Dickinson won the Community Player of the Year.

Winners were:

Academy Player of the Year - Sponsored by Fantastic Media: Sam Hewitt.

Ronan Costello Memorial Award - Senan Costello: Ethan Salm

Harold Wagstaff Award - Voted for and sponsored by members of Huddersfield Giants Supporters Association: Sebastine Ikahihifo.

Giants on Tour Player of the Year (voted for by supporters traveling on official away coaches): Ryan Hinchcliffe.

Try of the Season - Sponsored by Fluid Creative Media: Decided on the night.

Community Player of the Year - Sponsored by Huddersfield Community Trust: Tyler Dickinson.

Supporters Player of the Year - Sponsored by Abzorb: Sebastine Ikahihifo

Outstanding Achievement Award - Sponsored by Arnold Clark: Eorl Crabtree.

Players Player of the Year- Sponsored by Dual Seal Glass: Sebastine Ikahihifo.

Coaches Player of the Year – Sponsored by KP Motor Engineers Ltd: Sebastine Ikahihifo.