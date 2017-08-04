Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

THe Giants gave head coach Rick Stone the start to Super 8s he was praying for with a six-try 36-6 romp.

His side were workmanlike and efficient and that proved to be enough against a Wakefield Trinity side who compounded one error with another in a pitiful performance.

Having finished in eighth place in the regular season, and five points off the pace for a top-four place, the Giants needed a win to keep their season alive and kicking.

They came up with the goods with half back Danny Brough and loose forward Ryan Hinchcliffe proving the key performers in what unfolded as a straightforward win.

The return of Jordan Turner after a hamstring injury allowed Lee Gaskell to move back into the half backs for the Giants.

However, more interesting was the pack. At props were Former New Zealand international Sam Rapira and Australian import Shannon Wakeman, while in the second row Sebastine Ikahihifo was paired with Ukuma Ta’ai, who earlier in the campaign were the starting props - so Wakefield were up against some real power.

The visitors were also looking to a forward push, with David Fafita returning to the front row.

Former Trinity ace Brough administered the first blow when he made the most of a fumble by winger Ben Jones-Bishop, pouncing for the try but failing to add the kick.

Wakefield inflicted yet another wound on themselves on 13 minutes as the ball was coughed up in their own ‘25’ and, from the scrum, the Giants worked the ball wide quickly and Darnell McIntosh cruised in at the corner, this time Brough on target from almost the same spot.

The visitors tried to force their way back into the contest but errors continued to dog their progress as the home defence held firm.

Wakefield’s woes escalated on 31 minutes as a loose ball led to two more fumbles and Giants loose forward Ryan Hinchcliffe pounced to hare under the posts, Brough adding the easiest of goals.

On 36 minutes, more confusion in the Wakefield defence led to a needless obstruction and Brough popped over the penalty to make it 18-0, but Trinity clawed six points back before half-time when Sam Williams seized on a Giants error to score and Liam Finn added the goal.

The game was up 16 minutes into the second half when another needless penalty was handed over in their own ‘25’ by Trinity and Brough’s fourth goal of the contest looked to have earned the victory.

That success was confirmed on 63 minutes as a neat move cut the Trinity cover to ribbons and Leroy Cudjoe strolled through the gap to touch down, Brough scoring.

Top tryscorer Jermaine McGillvary added to his season’s tally with a tidy finish in the corner but Brough missed the kick that would have taken him past Kel Coslett, the St Helens legend, into eighth place in the all-time scorers list.

But the Giants saved the best until last with a Harlem Globetrotters basketball-style build-up leading to a Daniel Smith try in the final minute. Brough’s goal gave him his milestone.

The Giants must now prove this was no ‘one-off’ by trying to replicate victory against the Wigan Warriors next Friday night.

And that is likely to be a much tougher assignment than this.

Scotland head coach Steve McCormack has named seven uncapped players in his provisional 36-man squad for the World Cup later this year.

Ryan Maneely, Kieran Moran, Davie Dixon, Brandan Wilkinson, Liam Faughlan, Lachlan Stein and Will Oakes are all included in a group that will be captained by veteran Giants ace Danny Brough, who is Scotland’s joint-record appearance-maker with 23.

His club colleague Dale Ferguson is in the line-up along with ex-Giants Joe Wardle and Ryan Brierley.

Scotland provisional World Cup squad: Danny Addy, Euan Aitken, Ryan Brierley, Sam Brooks, Danny Brough, Brett Carter, Lewis Clarke, Lachlan Coote, Davie Dixon, Luke Douglas, Liam Faughlan, Dale Ferguson, Ben Hellewell, Liam Hood, Ben Kavanagh, Kane Linnett, Frankie Mariano, Joe McClean, Ryan Maneely, Kieran Moran, Will Oakes, Brett Phillips, Calum Phillips, Scott Plumridge, Sheldon Powe-Hobbs, Matthew Russell, David Scott, Lachlan Stein, Oscar Thomas, Lewis Tierney, Adam Walker, Alex Walker, Jonathan Walker, Peter Wallace, Joe Wardle, Brandan Wilkinson.

RESULTS

Betfred Super 8s

Huddersfield Giants 36 Wakefield Trinity 6

Hull FC 32 Salford Red Devils 18

Leeds Rhinos 32 Wigan Warriors 16

Middle 8s

Widnes Vikings 14 Warrington Wolves 28

FIXTURES

Today

Middle 8s: Featherstone Rovers v Leigh Centurions (3.15pm, Sky), Catalans Dragons v London Broncos (5.15pm, Sky)

National Conference, Division One: Underbank Rangers v Milford Marlins (2.30pm)

Tomorrow

Middle 8s: Hull KR v Halifax (3pm)

Championship Shield: Batley Bulldogs v Swinton, Bradford Bulls v Toulouse, Dewsbury Rams v Rochdale Hornets, Sheffield Eagles v Oldham (all 3pm)

Kingstone Press League One: Barrow v Doncaster, Keighley v York, Whitehaven v Newcastle Thunder, Workington Town v Toronto Wolfpack (all 3pm)