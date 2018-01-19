Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

St Joseph's ARLFC are back – and calling on all old faces as they gear up for the RFL Yorkshire Men’s Summer League.

The Fartown-based club have appointed Huddersfield Giants coach Craig Lee as their new head coach in an ambitious attempt to take the Summer League by storm.

After ending last season on a disappointing note due to a high injury toll to key players, club chairman Mark Wells has swooped to bring in the former Giants man to turn the club’s fortunes around, and Lee, who made his debut for St Joseph’s aged just 15, can’t wait to return to the set-up.

Lee said: “I’m excited to coach what has always been my club and working alongside my assistant coach, Paul Flaherty, along with all the players. I look forward to making St Joseph’s an exciting, vibrant club, playing out of our famous ‘old Fartown ground’ base.

“This year the aim is just to get a buzz back at the club, results and league position will take care of themselves. I just want to get a bunch of good lads together, who will work hard but also just get back to enjoying playing for the club again.

“We want players who used to play for the club to come back down, as well as new players, and get the club back on the map.

“I want every player to be a better player by the end of the season than they are at the start, and I see that as my job.”

The Summer League will run from March through to September and pre-season training started this week at the Pavilion Complex on Spaines Road, Fartown.

Under the watchful eye and expert coaching of Lee, it promises to be an exciting season.

Lee, whose father Jimmy was a club favourite and chaired St Joseph’s 10 years ago, gave up playing to concentrate on the coaching side of things and is now pleased to be returning to the club he loves in a coaching role.

While unable to continue playing the game, Lee has worked and exceeded in coaching both the Under 16s and Scholarship teams at the Huddersfield Giants.

Having gained valuable experience in the professional environment, as well as coaching teams in Brighouse and St Joseph’s junior set-ups, he will be hoping to transfer these skills to the St Joseph’s open-age team.

He added: “We are looking to make changes on and off the field to ensure a smooth transition into summer rugby.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to be involved with the junior sections at St Joseph’s so I’m really looking forward to strengthening the links between open-age and juniors at the club.

“The playing surface at the Fartown ground has been kept in excellent condition. It is still seen as one of the best pitches in the amateur game and is a great attribute for the club.”

Players old and new are invited to join in what should be a successful era at the club.

For any information contact club stalwarts Joel Hawkyard on 07983 744113 or Joe Flaherty on 07709 399986.