Vastly-experienced Steve Walsh has taken over the role of High Performance Co-ordinator at Huddersfield Giants.

The 53-year-old has an outstanding CV, having run the Strength and Conditioning at Toulon Rugby Union club, where they won back-to-back Heineken Cups, as well as within rugby league working with Leeds Rhinos, Wigan Warriors and Halifax. During his time at the Rhinos they were crowned World Club Champions.

Walsh takes over from John Noonan, who has left the Giants after a season in charge, and is no stranger to the Giants, with son Joe having had a spell at Huddersfield in 2008.

And his appointment has received the full backing of delighted Giants head coach Rick Stone.

“Steve is the ideal fit for what I was looking for in the off-season,” said Stone.

“His track record and experience speaks for itself, but what really excited me is his desire to get back into rugby league and take this club forward again.

“His enthusiasm is infectious and already he has made it perfectly clear to the boys that have started with us that he’s setting the highest possible standards.

“I want people here to work really hard and simply become the best they possibly can be, and I believe Steve can help all players and staff at the club. I think the appointment of Steve is right for us and for him, and I look forward to working with him.”

Added Walsh: “I’m very excited, it’s a good opportunity. Rick is a good bloke and a straight shooter, which is worth a lot.

“It’s going to be a good challenge returning to Super League after around 10 years working in rugby union.

“The majority of the squad kick-off on Monday and currently I’ve just been watching and seeing what systems the club has in place and I can introduce my own systems alongside these.

“We’ve already put the pre-season schedule together and we want to see it run for the next six weeks. It will be a tough off-season – a lot of hills and a lot of traditional conditioning mixed with conditioning and skills. It’s efforts for efforts.”