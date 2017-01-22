Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s always impossible to read too much into a first pre-season hit-out, particularly when 43 players are involved and inter-changes are taking place quicker than a blink of the eye.

That doesn’t mean this Giants’ 28-10 trial triumph over Bradford Bulls at the John Smith’s Stadium counts for nothing.

For the coaches of the respective sides it’s an incredibly useful exercise.

But this match was as much about the fact it was the chance to honour former Giants player Luke Robinson in his testimonial game, as well as the day the newly re-formed Bradford Bulls announced they were still alive as a rugby league club.

In other words this was big day for so many reasons.

In fact, the only real note of disappointment was that Robinson wasn’t able to get his wish of a five-minute playing cameo because of insurance issues.

And, to be honest, it may have been a good job he wasn’t out there due to his admitted current lack of physical fitness.

The reason for that was that even though this match was classed as a ‘friendly’, there were times during the opening period when the contest looked far from ‘friendly’, with both sides relishing what soon became a fiercely-contested encounter.

An attractive-looking starting XIII didn’t wait too long to make their presence felt as Danny Brough teed-up the explosive Sebastine Ikahihifo for a short-range stroll-over for a try converted by the provider after 12 minutes.

Yet after that, the young Bulls began to give as good as they got, producing several strong spells on the hosts’ line and engaging in a couple of heated exchanges.

As a result, it wasn’t until the 37th minute that Huddersfield extended their advantage as Ikahihifo showed all his considerable strength to crash over for his second converted try before Jared Simpson crossed out wide as the half-time hooter sounded to make it 16-0 at the break.

That, however, failed to dampen the visitors’ spirits, who were the first to strike in the second half when Joe Keyes crashed over for a try he also converted after 47 minutes to become the first player to score for the re-born Bulls.

But midway through the half normal service was summed as the Bradford defence failed to deal with a towering Ryan Brierley kick and Oliver Roberts took full advantage to crash over.

Brierley then added the conversion in the absence of the now-resting Brough and it was 22-6.

Even though wholesale changes had now taken place, with the 21-year-old Kruise Leeming the oldest Giants played on the field as the contest reached its final quarter, Matty English was unlucky not to extend his side’s lead with 14 minutes remaining after being held up over the line.

Yet with such an inexperienced line-up on the field it was no surprise that Bradford struck for a second time, courtesy of a Ross Oakes 70th-minute try in the corner.

With just two converted tries separating the sides, the Bulls’ challenge had received a major boost.

Fortunately, with the reintroduction of Roberts and Nathan Mason, more power was back in the pack in the closing changes and the energetic Roberts was able to smash over for his second try against his former club with three minutes remaining.

Izaac Farrell added the extras and the Giants could breathe a sigh of relief at 28-10. The game was won.

Giants: McIntosh; Ormsby, A Mellor, S Wood, Simpson; Brough, Brierley; Ikahihifo, Leeming, Mason, Roberts, Johnson, Smith. Subs: O’Brien, Farrell, Dickinson, English, Hayes, Kirby, Pinder, T Mellor, Hewitt, Woollard.

Bulls: Campbell; Caro, Mendeika, Oakes, Macani; Pickersgill, Keyes; Kirk, Lumb, Peltier! Roche, Bentley, Wilkinson. Subs: Halafihi, Rickett, Tomlinson, Butterworth, Hodgson, Vaznys, Margin.

Subs: N Woodward.