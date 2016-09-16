Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Time for Huddersfield Giants to show they can handle the big occasion

Failing to rise to the challenge will result in a defeat to Leeds and the prospect of a future outside Super League

Oliver Roberts slides over the line to score Hudderfield's second try in the crushing Middle 8s win against Featherstone Rovers

Rick Stone is desperate for his Huddersfield Giants to show him they can perform on the big occasion – and they need to do it NOW!

Huddersfield face the first of their two Middle 8s ‘Grand Finals’ at home to Leeds Rhinos on Sunday (3pm) and at Hull KR next Saturday in their bid to avoid relegation from Super League.

If the under-pressure Giants do rise to the occasion and win both games, they could secure the third automatic Super League 2017 slot and avoid having to win the ‘Million Pound Game’ to stay up the following weekend.

But vastly-experienced Australian NRL chief Stone knows it’s going to take a massive change in mindset to guarantee his players finally produce the goods and remain a top-flight club.

“I’ve been here a couple of months and I’ve yet to see us manage an occasion well,” said Stone.

Huddersfield Giants' Head Coach Rick Stone

“That’s something that has to stop now, or else we’ll suffer the consequences.

“We started the game poorly in our opening Middle 8s game at Salford and were beaten, and it was exactly the same story at Leigh last weekend. There were both big games for us, and we just couldn’t rise to the occasion.

“On both occasions we produced errors on errors, which effectively took us out of competing in the games.

“That’s a mental thing as much as anything else, and we all know we can’t afford to do it again this year. If we do, then Leeds and Hull KR will beat us.

“The players have yet to prove to me they can handle the big occasions. They need to start doing it now.”

Giants latest

Brett Ferres on Giants clash McGillvary wants action, not words Hull KR match rearranged Pride needs to be restored against Leeds
1 of 4

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Huddersfield Giants know honesty is the best policy ahead of Leeds Rhinos clash

Players are determined to put it right for their home 'must win' Middle 8s fixture

Related Tags

In The News
Rugby League
Teams
Huddersfield Giants RLFC
People
Rick Stone

Latest Sport News

Recommended in Rugby League News

Most Read in Sport

  1. Joel Lynch
    "I'm not saying they didn't train hard at Huddersfield, but perhaps not as hard as we train here" - Les Ferdinand
  2. Queens Park Rangers FC
    Huddersfield Town v Queens Park Rangers: A Hoops perspective
  3. Huddersfield Town FC
    Whatever happened to QPR's former Huddersfield Town loan defender Jack Robinson?
  4. Huddersfield Town FC
    It's all about the response as Huddersfield Town tackle QPR
  5. Huddersfield Town FC
    The Huddersfield Town players have bought in to Wagner's philosophy - what the Opta stats reveal about Championship leaders

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent