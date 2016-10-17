Tom Symonds expects Huddersfield Giants to have a great Super League XXII season

Tom Symonds doesn’t expect the Huddersfield Giants to struggle in 2017.

The former Manly Australian NRL star arrived in England in mid-June and immediately added some extra steel to the Huddersfield pack.

But even though he made a positive impact from the start, the Giants only held onto their Super League status by the skin of their teeth – beating Leeds and Hull KR in the final two Middle 8s fixture to guarantee they held on to their top-flight membership – and Symonds has made it clear he doesn’t want to go through a similar experience again.

“The pressure we felt going into those last few games is something I don’t want to experience again,” said the 27-year-old back-row forward, who is already excited about having a first full pre-season with Huddersfield.

“Next season, the emotion I want to be feeling is one of excitement about the potential of reaching a Grand Final!

“And there’s no reason why that shouldn’t be the case.

Huddersfield Giants' Tom Symonds in action First Utility Super League XXI Huddersfield v St Helens 17/07/16 (Pic by John Rushworth)

“The squad here is quality, I know we had some injuries earlier in the season but, even so, I really did find it surprising how the results didn’t fall our way.

“Fortunately, I could sense as soon as we beat Hull KR to hold onto our top-flight spot how super determined all the boys are not to be in this situation again.

“That’s something we’ve all vowed to do, as has Rick (head coach Stone).

“He came in at a really tough time, and all his efforts were focused on the short-term goal of keeping us up.

“Now he’s done that I know how much he’s looking forward to having a full off-season so he can put the things in place he thinks will be good for us to get back to where we belong – challenging at the top end of the Super League table.”