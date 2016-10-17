Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Tom Symonds expects Huddersfield Giants to have a great Super League XXII season

Popular Australian is already excited about his first Huddersfield pre-season

Huddersfield Giants' Tom Symonds First Utility Super League XXI Huddersfield v St Helens 17/07/16 (Pic by John Rushworth)

Tom Symonds doesn’t expect the Huddersfield Giants to struggle in 2017.

The former Manly Australian NRL star arrived in England in mid-June and immediately added some extra steel to the Huddersfield pack.

But even though he made a positive impact from the start, the Giants only held onto their Super League status by the skin of their teeth – beating Leeds and Hull KR in the final two Middle 8s fixture to guarantee they held on to their top-flight membership – and Symonds has made it clear he doesn’t want to go through a similar experience again.

“The pressure we felt going into those last few games is something I don’t want to experience again,” said the 27-year-old back-row forward, who is already excited about having a first full pre-season with Huddersfield.

“Next season, the emotion I want to be feeling is one of excitement about the potential of reaching a Grand Final!

“And there’s no reason why that shouldn’t be the case.

Huddersfield Giants' Tom Symonds in action First Utility Super League XXI Huddersfield v St Helens 17/07/16 (Pic by John Rushworth)

“The squad here is quality, I know we had some injuries earlier in the season but, even so, I really did find it surprising how the results didn’t fall our way.

“Fortunately, I could sense as soon as we beat Hull KR to hold onto our top-flight spot how super determined all the boys are not to be in this situation again.

“That’s something we’ve all vowed to do, as has Rick (head coach Stone).

“He came in at a really tough time, and all his efforts were focused on the short-term goal of keeping us up.

“Now he’s done that I know how much he’s looking forward to having a full off-season so he can put the things in place he thinks will be good for us to get back to where we belong – challenging at the top end of the Super League table.”

Previous Articles

Huddersfield Giants coach Rick Stone looking for more Super League support

Taking a leaf out of Huddersfield Town's book is the way to go

Related Tags

In The News
Stobart Super League
Rugby League
Teams
Huddersfield Giants RLFC

Latest Sport News

Recommended in Rugby League News

Most Read in Sport

Sheffield Wednesday's Ross Wallace steals Huddersfield Town's tactics and reads them.
  1. Huddersfield Town FC
    Did you see Sheffield Wednesday's Ross Wallace steal Huddersfield Town's tactical note?
  2. David Wagner
    David Wagner says Huddersfield Town will bounce back after defeat by Sheffield Wednesday
  3. Huddersfield Town FC
    LOOK: Did you make it into our Huddersfield Town vs Sheffield Wednesday fan gallery?
  4. Huddersfield Town FC
    Huddersfield Town 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1: Fernando Forestieri ends Town's 100% home record
  5. David Wagner
    Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner hails record John Smith's Stadium attendance

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent