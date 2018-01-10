Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants are eagerly preparing for their first pre-season run-out.

Head coach Rick Stone’s side will face Dewsbury Rams at the John Smith’s Stadium on Sunday in club captain Leroy Cudjoe’s testimonial match (3pm).

And it will be the first chance for a number of players to stake a claim for a first-team shirt, including forward Tyler Dickinson who will be looking to become a fixture in the side this term.

With the new season comes the gruelling pre-season regime that all the players undergo before the start of yet another hectic and hard season, and the 21-year-old from Halifax is feeling the benefits of the training.

“I think Rick got us in on October 30, so before Halloween, so it’s been a good few weeks now and it’s definitely been a long old slog,” said Dickinson.

“It gets a bit laborious at times not having games, but at the same time you can see it’s getting you much fitter.

“It is tough, but you know you’re going to feel the benefits when the season comes around, so you just get on with it. We’re not far off now, so I’m quite excited.

“Under Kane Daniels and Chris Stewart it’s been great, a lot more rugby specific with what we are doing.

“There’s been a lot more running and it’s definitely been a lot harder but a lot smarter as well.

“He’s given you recovery and stuff like that, which I think we’re going to be a lot better for in the season, and hopefully you’re going to see a far fitter team this year too.”

After making 11 appearances last season, Dickinson has set his targets for next season, and said: “Personally, I just want to get together a run of games and see if I can cement a spot in the team.

“Teamwise, we want to get in that top four this year and look to be challenging for titles.

“We’ve got the squad, no excuses. No excuses for slow starts. We need a big start and then to push on from there.

“I’m hoping to get in the team as soon as I can and try and cement a spot in there. I want to get above players and try to put my stamp on it, which I don’t think I’ve done yet, maybe the Hull away game and a couple of others I had, but I need to do it more consistently this year and show everyone what I can do week after week.

“Competition makes you better and it makes you want to train harder and play better, so it’s a lot better with the environment this year, so bring on 2018!”

With players returning to full fitness and getting better as the weeks progress, Dickinson heaped the praise upon two players in particular: “Players like Jake Mamo and Tom Symonds are going to be massive for us in 2018.

“It adds an extra buzz as well as an extra skill-set and Jake’s pace is unlike any in Super League, he showed that last year.

“Tom is also very skilful and adds an extra dimension to our attacking options”

Tickets for Cudjoe’s Testimonial match on Sunday are on sale now from the John Smith’s Stadium ticket office and online.

Tickets can be purchased for unreserved seats in the Revell Ward Lower Tier, with adult tickets available for £15, Over 65 tickets £10 and Under 17 tickets £5.

Parking can be pre-booked through the ticket office for £3. There may also be some availability to pay on the day – Season Car Park passes are valid for the game.

Huddersfield Giants have announced that Big Red Industries will sponsor the club’s newly created Giants TV – which was launched with the release of the 2018 home shirt.

Club ambassador Eorl Crabtree said: “It’s greatly pleasing to have Big Red Industries with the club.

“I’m good friends with Mike Lomas (group managing director of the company) and know just how supportive he is of us here at the Giants.

“Both he and I are very excited for the future of Giants TV and are eager to create video content on the club’s social media channels that will not only entertain our fans, but also broaden the horizons of the club and Big Red Industries.”