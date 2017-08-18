Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lee Gaskell scored a hat trick as Huddersfield boosted their slim hopes of an end-of-season Super League extension.

Stand-off Gaskell’s treble came in an eight-try rout of next week’s Challenge Cup finalists .

With Castleford cementing one of the four play-off semi-finals 24 hours earlier, Giants knew only victory was good enough.

And they delivered in some style with the ex-St Helens, Salford and Bradford star at the heart of their best moves.

Giants lost both games against the Black and Whites during the regular season, including a 14-10 defeat at the KCOM Stadium three weeks earlier.

But a four-try first-half display suggested it might be third time lucky for the visitors.

Stone’s squad entered last chance saloon with a familiar look to it.

The Giants chief named the same 17 beaten 18-4 at Wigan, meaning no recall for Gene Ormsby.

Hull’s last line-up before Wembley saw Mahe Fonua, Fetuli Talanoa, Josh Bowden and Mark Minichiello return after missing last week’s 8-6 success at St Helens.

But stand-off Albert Kelly and full-back Jamie Shaul, two sharp, cutting-edge attackers, were left out.

You would still have got good odds on Gareth Ellis becoming first tryscorer.

After just 10 minutes, though, the ex-Wakefield, Leeds and Wests Tigers forward marked his 450th career appearance by touching down from Danny Houghton’s short pass. Marc Sneyd goaled to make it 6-0.

It would have got quickly worse had Shannon Wakeman not chased back to end Minichiello’s 40m break – and with Sneyd in support.

Wakeman’s intervention proved more valuable as Huddersfield went on to gain an interval lead.

Lee Gaskell made Giants’ first try scored by Darnell McIntosh after 18 minutes and then touched down himself five minutes later from Kruise Leeming’s assist.

Ex-Giant Jake Connor regained Hull’s lead, crossing in front of a small band of his former fans.

But Alex Mellor and McIntosh highlighted Hull’s defensive weaknesses with further tries, both goaled by Hull old boy Danny Brough, to put Huddersfield in a commanding position.

Leading by 10 points at the interval, the Giants continued to improve their position as Hull played like a team with a Challenge Cup final defence definitely on their collective minds.

Danny Brough enjoyed his night against one-time paymasters, though he finished up handing over place kicking duties to another former Black and White, Jordan Rankin.

Brough penalised Hull’s indiscipline with a 44th-minute penalty as referee Scott Mikalauskas took the brunt of the home fans’ frustration.

McIntosh was also doing his bit to make it a forgettable night for the hosts.

New dad Mahe Fonua was half asleep as he produced a weak pass into the youngster’s grasp.

McIntosh sped 50m before his raid was finally ended.

But Hull’s defence could do nothing to prevent Tyler Dickinson barging over with 51 minutes gone.

With Brough receiving treatment Rankin tagged on the extras.

Seven minutes later it was two points in the bag for Huddersfield as Lee Gaskell went in for his second try of the game to make it 34-12.

Still Huddersfield kept coming with Kruise Leeming going over after 68 minutes, in between a Josh Griffin reply for Hull.

And with 10 minutes remaining Gaskell capped a great individual and collective night by completing his hat trick.