Wakefield chief Chris Chester has accused Huddersfield Giants forward Ukuma Ta’ai of foul play, ahead of RFL chiefs reviewing incidents they believe should be brought before the disciplinary panel from this weekend’s round of Super League fixtures.

Chester was angered by a challenge which forced Wakefield winger Ben Jones-Bishop to leave the field with a bad head injury in the second half of his side’s 24-16 top-flight defeat at the John Smith’s Stadium .

And the Trinity boss didn’t hold back over his feelings on the matter.

“He’s got a broken nose and potentially a broken jaw,” said Chester straight after the game. “He’s going for an x-ray.

“It looked like a naughty challenge and a straight red card to me. It was an attack to the head, he hit him with his shoulder straight on the kid’s jaw. It was foul play.”

Chester believed the incident was placed on report by referee Chris Kendall, although Giants coach Rick Stone felt that might not have been the case as no penalty was awarded over the incident.

Stone will obviously be hoping there’s no action taken against in-form back-row forward Ta’ai and that the Tonga World Cup star will be available for Thursday’s home clash against Hull FC.

And Stone will also be hoping captain Leroy Cudjoe and back-rower Michael Lawrence will be available to face the Black and Whites after missing the win over Wakefield.

Lawrence wasn’t included in Huddersfield’s initial 19-man squad with a knee injury, while Cudjoe was a late withdrawal with a similar injury.

Explained Stone with Cudjoe : “As the week went on Leroy was getting more and more pain in the area.

“It was one of those injuries where if it had been a final, we’d have risked putting him out there, but at this stage of the year we felt it was a risk that wasn’t worth taking.

“Instead, he’s been having some milky gel inserted into the joint to enable the patella to move more freely across the knee cap to help the problem, which we hope means he’ll be available for Hull on Thursday.

“Having said all that, I couldn’t have been happier with the way things worked out for Sam Wood, who took his place.

“He’s a good young kid and to come up with the two tries (his first in Super League) will have done him the power of good.

“I saw him place on dual-reg at Oldham in the Championship the week before when he also scored a couple of tries, but this was obviously a big step up physically for a 19-year-old.

“But even though Wakefield targeted his side in the absence of Leroy and he was up against some big physical players in Tupou and Johnson, he handled it really well and came up with some important tackles. I was absolutely delighted for him.”