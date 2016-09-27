There can have been few more relieved men than Huddersfield Giants chairman Ken Davy at Hull KR’s Lightstream Stadium.

For the man who has steadily built the club from having just aspirations of being a Super League club, to then ensuring they became firstly a regular top flight feature and then capable of topping the table at the end of the season, there was a lot at stake.

After Danny Brough’s drop goal sealed the 23-22 victory over the Robins and secure Super League status for 2017, Davy was filled with delight – and relief!

“After all the work that has gone into the club, not just this year but in previous years, and to have it rest on that one win it is a wonderful feeling to have our Super League position for Huddersfield Giants secured for next year,” said Davy.

“It was an absolute cliffhanger of a game and in fairness it could have gone either way.

Huddersfield Giants celebrate staying up in Super League Rugby League The Qualifiers Hull KR v Huddersfield 24/09/16 (Pic by John Rushworth)

“There were just fractions in it but we are just delighted that the players, the fans and everyone involved in the club can look forward to super league again next season.

“It is just wonderful for the town for us to stay in the top division and I am so pleased for all the supporters who back us so well.”

Having finished bottom of Super League and gone through the battle of the Middle 8s, the club owner was in no hurry to have to go through the same emotion turmoil next term.

“We certainly don’t want to be repeating the experience again next year,” said Davy.

“And also we are the lucky ones to have avoided the so-called ‘million pound game’.

“Recently we have got used to being in a position where we are competing to play in the Grand Final and not playing in the Middle 8s – we don’t want to have to go through that experience again next season.”

The man charged with ensuring top eight status and a crack at the 2017 Grand Final is head coach Rick Stone.

The 49-year-old former Newcastle Knights coach arrived in July and has achieved his first mission to keep the Giants in the top flight.

Now Davy is looking to Stone to reset the agenda for the Giants.

“We have got Rick here and he is really starting his stall out for next year,” said Davy.

“I am sure the players will a rest for a while and then Rick and his team will get to work on having a strong off-season to build for Super League again.”