Huddersfield Giants star Jermaine McGillvary helped launch the new season of Super League last weekend alongside some famous faces from across the competition.

Newly-promoted Leigh Centurions hosted the event, which saw McGillvary and his peers take part in a number challenges.

The event was sponsored by Batchelors Peas, which has partnered with Betfred Super League for a second year to become Official Partner of the 2017 season.

Commenting on the sponsorship, Dean Towey, Marketing Director at Princes, said: “Continuing our partnership with Betfred Super League is a brilliant way for Batchelors Peas to kick off the year.

“We’re excited to build on the success of last year with a series of events and activities, engaging as many people as possible across the community.”

Batchelors Peas will feature an on-pack promotion which will run until July 2017 with a headline prize of a trip to Australia including tickets to see England Rugby League take on the Australian Kangaroos in Melbourne, and £1,000 spending money.

There are also other exciting prizes to be won throughout the season.

Rugby Football League Commercial Director Chris Rawlings said: "We are delighted to partner with Batchelors Peas again for 2017 – an exciting relationship formed ahead of a promising season for the sport.

"There is much common ground between Betfred Super League and Batchelors Peas, as both brands are rich in heritage and tradition, and will thrive together to reach new audiences."

The Betfred Super League season kicks off on Thursday 9th February when Leeds Rhinos take on St. Helen's at the Totally Wicked Stadium, with the Giants kicking off a day later against Widnes Vikings.