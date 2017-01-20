The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's all systems go for Huddersfield Giants' assistant coach Luke Robinson as he prepares for his testimonial game against Bradford Bulls at the John Smith's Stadium on Sunday.

The game had been in doubt because of the Bulls' uncertain future but with the Bradford situation resolved, the former England hooker can't wait for the match to get under way.

Robinson intends to play a cameo role of around five minutes as part of a Giants squad which will include a mix of youth and experience.

The Huddersfield team will be led by first choice half-backs Danny Brough and Ryan Brierley, while Alex Mellor and Adam O'Brien will make their debut in the claret and gold following their preseason moves from Bradford.

The game gets under way at 3pm.