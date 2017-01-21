Stone confident youngsters can make the grade for Giants

Giants head coach Rick Stone is hoping fans turn out in force for Luke Robinson's testimonial against Bradford Bulls at the John Smith's Stadium this Sunday.

The Australian chief is also hoping the supporters come along to take a look at some of the exciting young talent at his disposal.

Although there are some experienced Super League players going to be involved, there will be no shortage of emrging Giants stars in this weekend's squad.

And Stone is looking forward to seeing how the youngsters shape up alongside the likes of Danny Brough, Ryan Brierley, Sebastine Ikahihifo and the fit-again Daniel Smith.

It should provide a genuine test for the young Huddersfield players against a Bulls side led by former Great Britain international Leon Pryce.