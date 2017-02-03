Behind the scenes as Giants gear up for Super League XXII

Huddersfield Giants’ spirits are on a high ahead of their opening Super League XXII clash at Widnes Vikings next Friday night.

Impressive pre-season triumphs at Super League rivals Warrington Wolves on Wednesday night (12-0) followed up earlier successes over Championship clubs Bradford Bulls and Workington Town.

As a result, head coach Rick Stone’s men will be taking the trip to Widnes in upbeat mood and with confidence high.

And that positive feeling was evident at the Giants official Media Day at the John Smith’s Stadium, as this behind-the-scenes video of what went on clearly shows.

Under the Giants’ ‘Stone Age’, the signs look good.

Said newly-appointed Giants captain Leroy Cudjoe: "We've really enjoyed working with Rick and his coaching staff throughout pre-season, and we believe we've all benefited tremendously from the hard work they've put us through.

"We were feeling positive before the three trial games, and we're feeling even more positive now!"