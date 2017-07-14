Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants still have a job to do tonight as they look to ensure their Super League status for next season.

Head coach Rick Stone’s side take on bottom club Leigh Centurions at the John Smith’s Stadium (8pm) looking for a victory that will condemn Warrington Wolves to the Middle 8s.

The Wolves kept their hopes alive with a surprise 16-10 away win over Wigan.

Ben Currie made a dramatic comeback from a 10-month injury lay-off to score a try that kept coach Tony Smith’s side in the hunt for a Super League top-eight finish.

The Wolves trailed for most of the Grand Final rematch at the DW Stadium but Currie’s 56th-minute try proved decisive as they pulled off to ruin Sean O’Loughlin’s 400th appearance.

Why Ollie Roberts says Huddersfield Giants must maintain momentum

The talented second rower, who was in line to make his England debut before suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament playing against Wigan in the Super 8s last September, had spent the first five months of the season watching his side struggle near the foot of the table.

A point could be enough for the Giants, but Stone and his squad will want to complete the task in style and will be looking to back up an impressive 40-0 home win over Widnes Vikings seven days ago.

Huddersfield Giants: Jermaine McGillvary, Leroy Cudjoe, Lee Gaskell, Danny Brough, Sam Rapira, Ryan Hinchcliffe, Shannon Wakeman, Dale Ferguson, Kruise Leeming, Sebastine Ikahihifo, Oliver Roberts, Ukuma Ta’ai, Paul Clough, Tyler Dickinson, Sam Wood, Darnell McIntosh, Alex Mellor, Adam O’Brien, Jordan Rankin

Leigh Centurions: Brown, Higson, Crooks, Dawson, Drinkwater, Hock, Higham, Paterson, Stewart, Hansen, Pelissier, Tickle, Maria, Vea, Reynolds, Hopkins, Burr, Mortimer, Langi

Referee: Scott Mikalauskas