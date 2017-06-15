Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

England winger Jermaine McGillvary is happy to take the Super League challenges as they come as Huddersfield Giants look to secure a top-eight finish.

The England star bagged two tries in the Giants’ 56-12 win at Catalans Dragons in the last round of games which lifted the club into the top eight, but they face a St Helens side at home tomorrow evening who are equally eager to hang on to their status in the table.

“All we can do is take games as they come and try and add points to our tally,” said the 29-year-old hometown product.

“Over the past few weeks we have shown that performances bring results and the games are coming thick and fast now as we approach the end of the regular season.

“We have got to ensure that we get what we need to be in the top eight mix at the end.”

McGillvary’s first try in the victory at the Gilbert Brutus Stadium took him to 500 career points for his hometown club, but he was oblivious until after the game.

“Honestly, I didn’t know about it and people were congratulating me on reaching 500 points and I would just like to say thank you to everyone who sent a message.

“It is always good to reach a milestone, if not for now but for later on.

“When my career is over I can look back and reminisce about what I have achieved and it will mean a lot to me.”

The Giants travelled to the South of France and back in day and McGillvary thought the club’s new approach had paid dividends.

“We had a quick trip abroad with England ahead of the Four Nations and I really liked that,” said McGillvary, who is joint leading Giants tryscorer with Mamo on 12.

“When you are away from a long period and in a hotel you can end up feeling like you are on Holiday.

“You’r trying to break up the time spent in the hotel and going out for ice creams, and that can lead to people forgetting to prepare for the game properly.

“With the ‘in and out’ scenario it kept the focus there for everyone.

“You turn up and then have a nap and then get ready to go out on the field to play, and I really prefered that.

“It was a great result as well, and I have to say our forwards really did set a platform for the backs to play.

“It was hot out there and the effort our pack put in cannot be praised enough – they did really well.

“It was then down to the backs to get the points and we did that when the chances came.”

Victory against Saints tomorrow night would put the Giants three points clear of the bottom four, and McGillvary said the focus for the Giants was continuing the recent trend.

“We put in some good performances before the Catalans game,” added McGillvary.

“The win against Warrington is obvious, but even at Wakefield I thought we did well, but they managed to finish the job in the end.

“We all felt that the win that we managed against Warrington (a 44-4 success at home) was coming.

“However, to then back that up by putting even more points on a team who are fantastic at home and helped by a noisy crowd, was just an excellent result for us.

“It will stand us in good stead for the game against Saints and we will be looking to carry on our good form.”