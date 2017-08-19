Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants were back to something like their very best in the 46-18 Super 8s victory over Hull FC.

They ran in eight tries – including a hat trick from Lee Gaskell and double from Darnell McIntosh – and put the Challenge Cup finalists to the sword in impressive fashion.

John Smith’s coach Rick Stone was delighted with the performance, achieved without injured skipper Leroy Cudjoe and colleagues Ollie Roberts, Dale Ferguson and Sam Rapira, who are all battling for fitness.

It was a tremendous night for the travelling fans, too, but did you make it into our fans’ gallery?

Have a look here and see if our photographer, John Rushworth, captured you in the stands at the KCOM Stadium.