The quality pre-season work of young Giants Kruise Leeming, Liam Johnson and Darnell McIntosh hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Huddersfield head coach Rick Stone has been encouraged by the way all of his players have been going about their work as the countdown to Super League XXII gets under way.

But it’s the contributions of 21-year-old hooker Leeming, 19-year-old back-row forward Johnson and 19-year-old winger McIntosh that have really caught the Australian’s eye.

And he’s hopeful Leeming can continue to build on the promising start to his Super League career, and Johnson and McIntosh can make 2017 their breakthrough year.

“A lot of the blokes are putting in good work,” said Stone.

“But some of the younger brigade have really been showing a great deal of drive.

“Kruise Leeming deserves a rap because he’s been having a real dig, while Liam Johnson and Darnell McIntosh have also made a positive impression.

“They’re starting to find a bit of a voice, their bodies are changing in the right way and they’re doing well on the training park as well. As a result, I hope Liam and Darnell are getting closer to playing Super League.

“We’ll start to know a bit more about that when we play the trials, but they’ve certainly come to train with the right attitude.

“Although Kruise has already had a good taste of Super League, all three are working on their physical development, as well as their football education and understanding, and that comes from playing games.”