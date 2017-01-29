Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants will be buoyed by the fact that they look to have plenty of back-up for the coming campaign.

A side made up predominantly of youngsters overcame Kingstone Press League One outfit Workington Town 16-14 at the John Smith’s Stadium in a friendly encounter played in freezing conditions.

Giants head coach Rick Stone’s side face now face Warrington Wolves at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Wednesday night looking to fine tune their preparations for the 2017 Super League campaign.

After their opening friendly win 28-10 at home against Bradford Bulls, the Giants put on a very promising display against their Cumbrian rivals who are in the Kingstone Press League One this season after relegation last term.

Workington proved strong opponents against a Giants side that boasted only winger Gene Ormsby, hooker Adam O’Brien, prop Nathan Mason and Irish international second rower Oliver Roberts as recognised senior players in the starting line-up – and only Daniel Smith on the bench.

Workington were an equally experimental outfit as they included seven trialists in their squad of 19 and the opening exchanges lacked a little polish.

Chances were few in the first half with Workington’s winger Billy Southward being pushed into touch just short of the line before Giants Adam O’Brien and Nathan Mason were held up at the line.

The deadlock was broken on 22 minutes when Stevie Scholey crossed for Workington and Carl Forber tacked on the goal for the visitors, but the scores were level by half-time as substitute forward Smith, who will be looking to make an impact in Super League this season after missing almost all the last campaign due to a foot injury, crossed from O’Brien’s pass after a smartly taken quick penalty and Izaac Farrell added the goal.

The second period saw the contest improve and Workington regained the lead five minutes into the half when Tee Ritson went over the line, but Forber failed with the kick.

The Giants responded with centre Sam Wood going over in the corner to level the scores and they stayed level as Farrell pulled his shot at goal wide.

As changes were made the home side found themselves under pressure and Workington regained the lead as Brett Phillips went over for a try but the kick was missed.

However, the Giants finished strongly and Jon-Luke Kirby powered over from close range and Farrell added the goal to put the home side 16-14 ahead and they held on to secure a confidence-boosting victory.

Giants: Darnell McIntosh; Tyllar Mellor, Sam Wood, Harry Woollard, Gene Ormsby; Izaac Farrell, Josh Pinder; Mikey Wood, Adam O’Brien, Nathan Mason, Oliver Roberts, Liam Johnson, Tyler Dickinson. Replacements: Jamie Greenwood, Daniel Smith, Alex Young, Matty English, Billy Hayes, Jon-Luke Kirby, Sam Hewitt, Jack Richardson, Harry Madders.

Workington: Ritson; Rooke, Chamberlain, Hambley, Southward; Forber, C Phillips; Scholey, Dowsett, Curwen, B Phillips, Milburn, Singleton. Replacements: Ritchie, Howarth, Mewse, Barker, Reid, Cameron

Referee: Stephen Race

Attendance: 560