The 2017 Dacia Magic Weekend is just around the corner and the Rugby Football League and the Examiner are delighted to be able to offer a once-in-a-lifetime prize for a child to walk out as a mascot with Huddersfield Giants at St James’ Park, Newcastle, on Sunday, May 21.

Huddersfield will be going head-to-head against Catalans Dragons, with the mascot winner leading the Giants out onto the pitch, while they will also receive four Magic Weekend reserved tickets worth over £200.

The mascot competition will be open to children between the ages of seven and nine.

The RFL will provide a t-shirt for the mascot to wear, but they will need to bring their own shorts, socks and boots.

A bumper crowd is expected for the two-day event, when three Super League fixtures are played on the Saturday and a further three on the Sunday.

Tickets for the Dacia Magic Weekend are available from £25 and can be purchased by visiting rugby-league.com/tickets or by calling the Rugby League Ticket hotline on 0844 856 1113 (calls cost 7p plus your network connection).

Entries should be sent by post to Giants Mascot Quiz, Huddersfield Examiner Sportsdesk, Unit 3, Pennine Business Park, Longbow Close, Bradley Road, Huddersfield, HD2 1GQ, or by e-mailing sport@examiner.co.uk.

The competition is a straight draw, with entries to arrive no later than next Saturday (April 29).