Your chance to win Four Nations tickets for England v New Zealand in Huddersfield

Huddersfield's John Smith’s Stadium is ready to take centre stage for next Saturday’s Ladbrokes Four Nations clash between England and New Zealand (October 29).

A bumper crowd is expected for England’s opening game in the competition, which also features Australia and Scotland. The excitement is rising all the time.

So how would you like to be there to see the action unfold live? – and for free!

Well, the Examiner has teamed up with Batchelors, the UK’s favourite mushy pea brand, to offer readers the chance to win one of five pairs of tickets to the big game.

Already a big hit with rugby league fans, Batchelors Mushy Peas are the perfect accompaniment for matchday meals and a great way to get one of your five-a-day.

And for your chance to win a pair of tickets, just answer this simple question:

A 300g portion of Batchelors mushy peas is one of your five-a-day, true or false?

Email your answer to batchelorscompetition@webershandwick.com with your name, email address and telephone number.

To see the players in action and witness some more mushy pea fun, visit Batchelors Peas YouTube channel: https:// www.youtube.com/channel/UCEhuZU5GmYKqZfXPBcupx9g

For further information about Batchelors Peas, visit: http://batchelorspeas.co.uk

Normal competition terms and conditions apply.