England's Rugby League squad were training in Huddersfield today ahead of tomorrow's Four Nations clash against New Zealand at the John Smith's Stadium.

National boss Wayne Bennett was putting his players through their paces on the stadium pitch, with Giants winger Jermaine McGillvary expected to gain his second full England cap against the Kiwis.

The captain's run - as the pre-match training session is called - is the first to be taken by new skipper Sam Burgess, who will be joined in the England side with his Dewsbury-born brothers Tom and George.

England, who has former Giants coach Paul Anderson as part of their backroom staff, held their stadium training session this morning, with New Zealand coming to town for their pre-game run this afternoon.

Take a look at the videos and images from the training session.