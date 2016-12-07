Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A catalogue of mistakes, highlighted by woeful line-out play, cost Huddersfield YMCA dearly as they lost 25-16 to Pocklington at Laund Hill.

While YM had lots of possession and pressure on the opposition line, and could consider themselves unlucky not to claim a losing bonus point, they contrived to create their own failings.

After encouraging wins against higher-placed opponents in Alnwick and Morpeth, it was a disappointment they couldn’t push third-placed Pocklington closer an now stand 10th in the 14-club division.

YM attacked well through the forwards and took a 3-0 lead when Michael Piper slotted over a penalty.

After seeing a penalty bounce out off a post, Pocklington went ahead with a slick try from No7 Jack Holbrough, to which Matt Procter added the extras.

YM pressed again and won a penalty, which they kicked for position and the line-out – but it proved the first of many which they lost.

Pocklington made them pay, stripping the ball in the tackle and driving up field for prop John-Paul Kelly to power to the line. Procter notched again to put YM 14-3 down.

Gavin Stead managed to get three points back with a well-struck penalty and then the YM forwards went to work, pummelling the visitors’ line and eventually being awarded a penalty try.

Steads conversion put YM within a point at half time.

YM made a powerful start to the second half but once again let Pocklington off the hook at a line-out before a Stead penalty following a high tackle put them 16-14 up.

Procter put his side back in the lead with a penalty and the Pocklington took advantage of Stuart Dyke being yellow-carded when a series of scrums went against the Laund Hill men, who had previously been dominant.

Winger Jed Jackson extended the Pocklington lead with a try out wide (the conversion being missed), and then Procter landed a penalty to give them a cushion which YM couldn’t puncture.

Stead had a long-range effort just fall short as the YM chased the losing bonus point and things weren’t helped when scrum half Joah Bradley was given a yellow card for what the referee deemed to be a deliberate offside.

YMCA; Ledgard, Sasha, Bullock, Emsley, Stead, Piper, Bradley, Slater, Hill Dyke, Housley, Seif, Robertson, Hodge, Lumb. Interchange; Holyhead, Pooloogadoo.